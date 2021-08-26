Tracee Tuesday

BEND RADIO GROUP Top 40 KXIX (POWER 94)/BEND, OR, on-air DJ TRACEE TUESDAY has been named by the BEND SOURCE WEEKLY as Best Local Radio Personality.

TUESDAY handles the noon to 5p (PT) shift on weekdays and SATURDAYS for POWER 94, but can also be found at AC KMGX (THE MIX 100.7), and as a TV personality on the local CW channel.

With 20 years in the biz, the BAY AREA native was on the air in SAN FRANCISCO, LAS VEGAS, LOS ANGELES and OMAHA before landing in CENTRAL OREGON eight years ago. TRACEE's also a Big Sister in the BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF CENTRAL OREGON program, and volunteers to read books to kids at the local library. This is the third time TRACEE has won the award, taking it home in 2018 and 2020 as well (NET NEWS, 10/8/20).

She told the BEND SOURCE WEEKLY her favorite current Top 40 song is CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION's "WAP."

« see more Net News