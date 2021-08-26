Bob Vandergrift (Photo: Twitter)

CAROLINA GOLD's MARYLAND MEDIA ONE Oldies WMIR/CONWAY, SC, and Oldies WYAY/BOLIVA, NC, has named BOB VANDERGRIFT as its new morning show host for the "GOLD Wake-Up Show," weekdays from 6a-10a (ET), starting MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th, LABOR DAY. The show will feature local and statewide news, weather, sports, contests and exclusive local content relevant for local listeners.

VANDERGRIFT is a CONWAY, SC, native who most recently hosted the morning show and was PD of AC WEZV (EASY 105.9)/N. MYRTLE BEACH, SC. BOB has also worked in WICHITA, BLOOMINGTON, IL, and WOMC/DETROIT, where he hosted the night show and was APD.

Said VANDERGRFIT, “I am beyond thrilled to join the CAROLINA GOLD team. Thanks to STEVE CLENDENIN and all who made it possible. It's my all-time favorite format and to get to do it in my hometown is pretty special.”

Added owner/GM STEVE CLENDENIN, “BOB has natural talent to connect to our demo. He knows the market and loves the format and will surely catapult the show and station to new heights."

