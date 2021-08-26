Shipka (Photo: C13Features / Eric Ogden)

KIERNAN SHIPKA ("MAD MEN," "CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA") has been cast in the lead role of a new feature-length dramatic podcast for CADENCE13's C13 FEATURES. "TREAT," the story of a town that makes a deal with a mysterious outsider who promises to help it recover from social turmoil, is co-produced with BABAK ANVARI and LUCAN TOH of TWO & TWO PICTURES and will debut OCTOBER 25th.

SHIPKA said, “I’m thrilled to be playing (protagonist and narrator) Allie -- she’s a strong willed, complex young girl with a true weight on her shoulders: she has to be the adult in her family, but she’s still just a teenager coming of age, and being able to play her and navigate her world is really fulfilling. “‘TREAT’ is a one-of-a-kind thrilling audio movie and story, and I’m so excited to be part of this experience with C13FEATURES."

“As we ready our first C13FEATURE with the thrilling adventure of ‘Treat,’ we are aiming for premium quality and excellence across all sides of each production for mainstream appeal, exceptional originality, innovation, and storytelling,” said Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “Casting is one of the most critical and important elements of this new audio movie experience from C13FEATURES, and we are so honored and excited to have KIERNAN join us to play this incredible role of Allie -- we can’t wait to see her bring this pivotal character to life and help take ‘TREAT’ to the level we all believe it can go.”

