IGLESIA REFUGIO, SANIDAD Y ADORACIÓN is donating low power FM WODB-LP/CAGUAS, OR to KING RANGE 1ST COWBOY CHURCH MINISTRIES OF PUERTO RICO, INC.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were RELEVANT RADIO, INC. (WQOS-A/CORAL GABLES, FL, reduced power due to damage caused by power company); SOUND OF LONG ISLAND, INC. (W268BY/QUEENS, NY, reduced power due to interference with WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON, NJ); and STEEL CITY RADIO, INC. (WWNL-A/PITTSBURGH, nondirectional at reduced power while repairs are underway, replacing previous STA).

STAs were granted to FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. (WCOR-F/PORTVILLE, NY, alternate site at reduced power to get the station back on the air); BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY AND A&M COLLEGE (KTYK/OVERTON, TX, reduced power due to storm damage); THE SCHOOL BOARD OF MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA (WKWM/MARATHON, FL, reduced power due to problems with a shared antenna); and ROX RADIO, LLC (KREB-A/BENTONVILLE, AR and KFFK-A/ROGERS, AR, reduced power with temporary wire antenna at new site while old site is being dismantled; station needs to be back on the air to enable licensing of translators K264DA and K263CB).

And FIRST DALLAS MEDIA, INC. has requested a Silent STA for KCBN-A/HICO, TX due to structural issues with the station's tower.

