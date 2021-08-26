Aragon

ROCK OF TALK LLC News-Talk KIVA-A (ABQ.FM)/ALBUQUERQUE owner and host EDDY ARAGON has tentatively qualified to appear on the ballot for the mayoral election in ALBUQUERQUE, amassing over 3,000 signatures on petitions submitted to the county clerk.

ARAGON's candidacy must still be certified by the BERNALILLO COUNTY Clerk's Office; if the petitions are validated, ARAGON, running as a Republican, will face two Democrats, incumbent Mayor TIM KELLER and county Sheriff MANUEL GONZALES, in NOVEMBER's election.

