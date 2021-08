KINK Goes Vinyl

ALPHA MEDIA Triple A KINK/PORTLAND is looking for any new or old vinyl to play on air.for a daily feature. The resurgence of vinyl for '90s and 2000s to now is their focus.

Please check your respective inventories and then please send to:

JARED AMAN (KINK MD)

1211 SW 5th Street 6th floor

PORTLAND, OR 97204





