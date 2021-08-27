Scott Shigley

LIGGETT COMMUNICATIONS/PORT HURON GM SCOTT SHIGLEY was elected Chairman of the MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (MAB) Board of Directors during the organization’s Annual Business Meeting on TUESDAY (8/10).

SHIGLEY is the 77th chairman of the MAB, which represents nearly 300 radio and television stations and about 4,000 individual broadcasting industry employees across the state of MICHIGAN.

Outgoing Chair STEPHEN A. MARKS remains on the MAB Board of Directors Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chair.

Also elected to the Executive Committee were:

Vice Chair/Chair-Elect MIKE MURRI, VP/GM, WXYZ-TV and WMYD-TV/DETROIT

Secretary/Treasurer DEBBIE PETERSMARK, VP/GM, WILX-TV/LANSING

At-Large Director MAC EDWARDS, VP/Market Manager, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/DETROIT

