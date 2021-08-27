Honors

The WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has inducted four new members into its WBA Hall of Fame.

Inducted at a ceremony on THURSDAY night in SHEBOYGAN were GREEN BAY PACKERS radio voice WAYNE LARRIVEE, former WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO Director JACK MITCHELL, the late "SEWING WITH NANCY" TV show host NANCY ZIEMAN, and longtime radio newsman THOM GERRITSEN.





Larrivee, Mitchell, Zieman, Gerritsen

In addition, the WBA honored five "Local Broadcast Legends," the late WEAQ-A/EAU CLAIRE, WI talk show host PETER MURPHY, former WBEV-A-WXRO/BEAVER DAM, WI host BILL MCCOLLUM and the stations' late GM and host JOHN MOSER, WKLH/MILWAUKEE host KAREN DALESSANDRO, and WFRV-TV/GREEN BAY reporter ERIN DAVISSON.

Murphy, McCollum, Moser, Dalessandro, Davisson



