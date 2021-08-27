Valerie McDonough

KILLER BEE MARKETING has added VALERIE MCDONOUGH as OM. She has worked at a special needs rehabilitation center as a Marketing Assistant, a teacher in the education field, and in higher education as an Executive Assistant to the VP.



KBM CEO BRIAN CUREE said, “I knew it was time to bring on an Operations Manager to help serve our clients and coordinate projects with our team more efficiently. We’re here to serve people working in the Christian radio industry, and VALERIE will play a key role in helping us continue to serve the industry as the business grows.”



MCDONOUGH shared, “I'm excited about joining a dynamic, dedicated, and growing team at KBM. I’m ready to learn new skills and use my current organizational, verbal, and written communications skills to streamline KBM’s processes. I love being a part of a team and hope to bring positive, dependable, and creative energy to the hive at KBM.”

« see more Net News