Farm Aid 2021 Updates COVID-19 Protocols

FARM AID 2021, returning in-person to HARTFORD, CT on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th, has announced new COVID-19 safety protocols. All festival attendees and artists are required to show proof of full vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test no more than 48 hours before entering the XFINITY THEATRE. The city of HARTFORD is currently under an indoor mask mandate, and FARM AID encourages festivalgoers to also wear masks for the duration of the event.

Additionally, due to COVID-19 concerns, FARM AID board member NEIL YOUNG has withdrawn from the previously announced lineup (NET NEWS 7/20), and will not be appearing at FARM AID 2021. For more information on the updated lineup and COVID-19 protocols, click here.

