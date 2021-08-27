Halsey (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

"HALSEY RADIO" will showcase HALSEY’s personal music library, featuring various genres from alternative to hip-hop, pop, rock, rhythm, blues, and country. HALSEY will share behind-the-scenes stories while playing a variety of her favorites from NINE INCH NAILS, SHANIA TWAIN, ALANIS MORISSETTE, DAVID BOWIE, AMY WINEHOUSE, NIRVANA, LADY GAGA, and more. HALSEY will be sharing her fourth studio album, IF I CAN’T HAVE LOVE, I WANT POWER, which is scheduled to be released on FRIDAY, AUGUST 27th.

"HALSEY RADIO" begins airing on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st through TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th, on SIRIUSXM channel 105 via satellite radio and SXM App through TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th. On PANDORA starting today (8/27) through SEPTEMBER 2nd, listeners can hear HALSEY’s Pop-Up Mode on Today’s Hits. HALSEY comments on transitioning her sound, inspirations for her music, what it was like working with the artists that guest on the album.

More information about SIRIUSXM at www.siriusxm.com.





