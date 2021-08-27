-
Contemporary Christian Small Market Station Summit Hosted By The Heart Share Group
by Todd Stach
August 27, 2021 at 9:10 AM (PT)
THE HEART SHARE GROUP is hosting a Small Market Station Summit for Contemporary Christian radio stations to help like-minded leaders take their ministries to the next level.
The informal, conversational sessions will include content that will help you learn to tell stories more effectively, find out what a donor really wants to hear, and how to take your station’s story and gain support for your cause.
The Small Market Station Summit is in JANUARY (12-15) in GARDEN CITY, SC (the MYRTLE BEACH area).
To find out more and to register, go here.