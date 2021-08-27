January 12-15, 2022

THE HEART SHARE GROUP is hosting a Small Market Station Summit for Contemporary Christian radio stations to help like-minded leaders take their ministries to the next level.



The informal, conversational sessions will include content that will help you learn to tell stories more effectively, find out what a donor really wants to hear, and how to take your station’s story and gain support for your cause.



The Small Market Station Summit is in JANUARY (12-15) in GARDEN CITY, SC (the MYRTLE BEACH area).



To find out more and to register, go here.

« see more Net News