CRACKER PACKET is a new musical project from AUSTRALIA's CENTRAL COAST songwriter/producer NICK CHISHOLM. His debut single released on SURESHAKER, “Terrier,” is said to blend euphoric flavors with a little bit of a mean groove. With big beats and lush guitars at the front, the thick and quirky synths take the back row. With race car guitar lines and swirling synths, this song gives a little head nod to fun pop. Taking its shape over four different bedrooms, it has a scratchy, lo-fi element to it which makes you want to throw it around. Some say it's best listened to punting down the highway with your four-legged friend in the passenger seat. Grab the leash and your best friend and find out if it’s true. Click here to hear it on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

