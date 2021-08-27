Fee Schedule

The FCC released its Report and Order officially setting its Fiscal Year 2021 regulatory fees, and broadcasters got some good news, as the Commission decided to discard the proposed 5-15% rate hikes that proved anathema to the industry. The Commission specifically heeded the complaints of broadcasters that the proposed fee schedule unfairly put some of the burden for recovering $33 million in expenses for implementing the Broadband DATA Act on broadcasters despite their claiming no impact or benefit from the earmark.

With broadcasters not responsible for contributing to pay for the broadband regulation, other Media Bureau-governed industries, like cable, DBS, and IPTV providers, will have to pay more, but the Commission's order called that decision "fair, sustainable, and administrable because the amounts involved are one-time, large and explicitly quantified by Congress, and because of the unusual position of broadcasters vis-à-vis other Commission regulatees in this instance."

However, the Commission rejected the argument of state broadcasters' associations that "broadcasters should not be responsible for the regulatory fees of exempt noncommercial stations," pointing out that CONGRESS specifically issued the exemption for noncommercial stations in The RAY BAUM's Act and that there are exempt entities in other categories as well.

A statement from NAB Sr, VP/Communications ANNE MARIE CUMMINGS celebrated the move, calling it "not only the right outcome, but critical to the many broadcasters’ ongoing service to their local communities. NAB and our members look forward to working with the FCC in the coming year to take a deeper look at the regulatory fee process to ensure all stakeholders that benefit from the Commission’s work are paying their fair share and that those currently subsidizing the Commission are no longer paying for work unrelated to their industries.”

