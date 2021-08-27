Fundraiser

This year's JIMMY FUND radio-telethon on AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON and regional cable sports channel NESN raised over $3.8 million for the cancer charity at DANA-FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE, traditionally partnered with the BOSTON RED SOX. The 19th annual WEEI/NESN JIMMY FUND Radio-Telethon aired for 36 hours during weekday programming and RED SOX game broadcasts on AUGUST 24-25; the event has raised over $62 million since its inception by WEEI and the SOX in 2002, with NESN joining in 2003.

“We’re completely inspired to see the NEW ENGLAND community from so many different walks of life come together to support DANA-FARBER CANCER INSITUTE’s selfless mission,” said AUDACY BOSTON SVP/Market Manager TIM CLARKE. “The annual ‘JIMMY FUND’ event is synonymous with this region and, in a year where we’ve faced adversity unlike any other, being able to unite with our audience to help strike out cancer is a true testament to our resiliency.”

