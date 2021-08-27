Alabama

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME group ALABAMA and independent music company RESERVOIR MEDIA have struck a deal in which RESERVOIR will obtain the group's rights to its recorded music catalog.

ALABAMA has received over 200 honors from the entertainment industry since their start in 1969, in addition to holding a record of 21 straight #1 hits over 30 years. The band has sold more than 75 million albums.

“ALABAMA is hands down the most successful band in Country music history,” said RESERVOIR EVP/Creative JOHN OZIER. “The records they have broken will likely never be replicated in any genre of music, and it is a true honor to welcome their works to our RESERVOIR family.”

“Bringing the music of a legendary group like ALABAMA to RESERVOIR is an affirmation of our strategy to continue building on our recorded music catalog, and to do so with such undeniably classic songs is incredibly meaningful to us,” said RESERVOIR Founder/CEO GOLNAR KHOSROWSHAHI.

