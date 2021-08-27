Top: Bickley & Marotta; Bottom: Doug & Wolf

DOUG FRANZ and RON WOLFLEY will be exiting mornings at BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX and midday hosts DAN BICKLEY and VINCE MAROTTA will move into the 6-10a (MT) slot beginning SEPTEMBER 7th. WOLFLEY is staying aboard to co-host 10a-2p weekdays with LUKE LAPINSKI, while FRANZ will be a digital contributor to ARIZONASPORTS.COM.

In a press release, SVP/Market Mgr. SCOTT SUTHERLAND said, "I cannot say thank you enough to both DOUG FRANZ and RON WOLFLEY, who along with being great broadcasters, are both first class people that have made tremendous contributions to the ARIZONA SPORTS brand and our community."

VP/Programming RYAN HATCH said, "DOUG and WOLF had the longest, most successful run in VALLEY sports radio history and we are so appreciative of all of their great efforts over the years. But now is the time to bring a new energy to mornings with an ensemble cast that will jumpstart each day with strong opinions and plenty of laughs."

A statement attributed to both BICKLEY and MAROTTA said, "We are so pumped up to start the VALLEY sports conversation every morning on one of the biggest sports brands in the country. This is going to be a blast."

« see more Net News