NANDI BUSHELL, who captured a corner of the internet in 2020 by drum battling DAVE GROHL on YOUTUBE during the pandemic, performed with her idol and the rest of the FOO FIGHTERS at the FORUM in LOS ANGELES LAST NIGHT (8/26). She hopped behind a drum kit to play "Everlong" with the group.

According to ROLLING STONE, NANDI's father filmed her performance and posted it on YOUTUBE for BUSHELL’s 299,000 subscribers. NANDI said, “It Happened!!!It was EPIC!!!”

GROHL told the crowd before bringing her on stage. “This person inspired me last year so much." He also called her “the most badass drummer in the world,” and the audience erupted into chants — “Nandi! Nandi!” — before BUSHELL sat behind her kit.

Once GROHL started playing the surging riffs that lead “Everlong,” BUSHELL twirled her stick high above her head and began to tap out the racing beat on cymbals that sent the song barreling forward.

Click here to watch the performance.

