Kenny Malone Passes Away At Age 83

KENNY MALONE, an influential, NASHVILLE-based drummer, who worked with several Country music icons including MERLE HAGGARD and DOLLY PARTON, passed away THURSDAY (8/26). He was 83 years old. USA TODAY reports that DAVE POMEROY, Pres. of the AMERICAN FEDERATION OF MUSICIANS, Local 257, said MALONE died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The list of MALONE'S credits include working with PARTON on "Jolene," HAGGARD on "Dreaming My Dreams" and songs performed by DOBIE GRAY, RONNIE MILSAP, KENNY ROGERS, GARTH BROOKS, jOHNNY CASH and CRYSTAL GAYLE, among many others.

POMEROY took to FACEBOOK to share, “We lost a hero, friend, jokester, mentor, devoted husband, father and grandfather, and one of the finest drummers to ever hold two sticks. KENNY MALONE has left the building. Thank you for changing my life, KENNY. I will never forget you as long as I live. Rest in peace, Thumper, you earned it, and then some."

A DENVER native, MALONE enlisted in the NAVY and served 14 years, playing as a musician in the U.S. NAVY BAND, according to USA TODAY. He arrived in NASHVILLE in 1970 and began working with producer "COWBOY" JACK CLEMENT, going on to become one of the more sought-after studio drummers/percussionists in the city.

POMEROY told USA TODAY, "He expanded the vocabulary of NASHVILLE drumming and was always an innovator who invented his own unique style of hand drumming, often combining sticks and brushes with hand percussion to create a unique sound and feel that left lots of space for other instruments and the vocals.”

