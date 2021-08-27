Paul Stanley (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

KISS cancelled their THURSDAY night (8/26) show in BURGETTSTOWN, PA after singer PAUL STANLEY tested positive for COVID-19. According to ROLLING STONE, the band is just four shows into their END OF THE ROAD TOUR.

The group said on INSTAGRAM, “Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

STANLEY himself took to TWITTER to dispel rumors that he was in the hospital after suffering a heart attack. “PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from, but it’s absolute nonsense.”

"More information about show dates will be made available ASAP," the band wrote on INSTAGRAM. The ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME members have concerts scheduled this weekend for RALEIGH, NC and ATLANTA. No word on the status of those shows yet.

