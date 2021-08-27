Leo Vela, R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the death of MIAMI radio personality LEO VELA following a lengthy illness (8/25) which included complications from diabetes and heart issues at age 68.

LEO’s career included MIAMI radio stations WMJX (DISCO 96), WPOW (POWER 96), WCMQ (SUPER Q) later know as ZETA (92.3), as well as programming Top 40 KSLJ/SAN ANTONIO and on-air stints in CHICAGO.

From LEO's LINKEDIN page: “I am a SOUTH FLORIDIAN, born in CORAL GABLES, raised in HIALEAH. With a unique perspective and a first-hand understanding of my hometown and the varied cultures our people share.

“I have been serving our community for over 30 years on the air and in our streets. Blessed to have been at the hottest stations each decade with a multi-generational fan base. The 70's 96-X / DISCO 96, The 80's SUPER Q, the 90's POWER 96, in the 2000' SALSA 98.3, MEGA 94.9, MIA 93.9 and today with SBS BROADCASTING. With the grace of GOD I am the only radio personality to be #1 in both English and Spanish language radio.”

LEO’s last job was hosting middays at Internet station MIAMI ONE. According to MIAMI ONE PD FRANK WALSH, “LEO was a unique and talented and enthusiastic individual who was my close friend and associate for over 40 years. I gave him his first radio job and watching him become a superstar in MIAMI, to his last days at MIAMI ONE RADIO, he always kicked ass and delivered.”

Services are set for TOMORROW (8/28) from 1-5p at VAN ORSDEL FUNERAL HOME, 11220 N. KENDALL Dr. MIAMI, FL 33176. At 3p, there will be a special celebration of life ceremony.

LEO is survived by his mother CARMEN, sons LEO JR., CARLOS, and BRYAN and daughters CARMEN, ANGELA and CASEY as long with 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A GOFUNDME page has been set up to help with funeral and medical expenses.

