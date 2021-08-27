Randy 'Baja' Fletcher

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the friends and family of Country music touring legend RANDY “BAJA” FLETCHER, who died on FRIDAY (8/27), reportedly from a head injury he sustained after falling from a stage on THURSDAY morning (8/26) while prepping for KEITH URBAN's headlining performance at the BASH ON THE BAY festival in PUT-IN-BAY, OH. FLETCHER was the first ever recipient of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award for his positive impact and contributions to the growth of touring (NET NEWS 1/9/17).

FLETCHER was on the road for over 50 years, including a decade as stage and production manager for WAYLON JENNINGS, five years with RANDY TRAVIS, 18 years with BROOKS & DUNN, and most recently URBAN, among others.

“Our community is mourning a leader and mentor to many in our industry,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “Our hearts are with his daughters and family, as well as his numerous road families through the years. His influence has reached generations of artists and crew personnel. He played an integral role in some of Country’s most pioneering tours and supported the careers of some of the most celebrated Country music icons. His impact is far-reaching. He will be dearly missed.”

