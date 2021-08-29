Rivera

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/AMARILLO Dir. of Content MICHAEL RIVERA is shifting to a new role as Chief Engineer for the cluster, but will retain his afternoon air shift at Country KATP (101.9 THE BULL). Succeeding him in his previous job is RYAN KRAMER, who previously was Brand Mgr. and on-air personality for the cluster’s Top 40 KXSS (KISS FM) and Classic Hits KPRF (98.7 THE BOMB). KRAMER does middays at KISS FM and afternoons at THE BOMB.

Prior to joining TOWNSQUARE at the end of last year (NET NEWS 12/22/20), RIVERA has been PD/afternoon driver for iHEARTMEDIA Country KHEY/EL PASO, TX and Country KBQI (BIG I 107-9)/ALBUQUERQUE. In addition to KATP, KXSS and KPRF, he oversaw TOWNSQUARE’S Hot AC KMXJ (MIX 94.1) and News Talk KIXZ.

RIVERA shared the news on FACEBOOK, writing, “I’d like to thank [Market Pres./GM] REBECCA VIA for the opportunity to serve as OM. It has been fulfilling and amazing to say the least. The accomplishments that the amazing team we have here has taken our cluster to the next level. I am looking forward to seeing that momentum and growth continue under RYAN’s watch and for the opportunity to work alongside him. There is no doubt the future is bright here at TOWNSQUARE AMARILLO!”

