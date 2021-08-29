Justin Miller

JUSTIN MILLER has returned to SYRACUSE, NY radio at INNER HARBOR MEDIA Country WOLF-F (92.1 THE WOLF), where he'll be on-air SATURDAYS (9a-2p ET) and SUNDAYS (2p-7p ET).

Said MILLER, "I've always had a passion for this industry since I was young, and I knew in my heart I wasn't done just yet. A special thank you to [PD] SKIP CLARK for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity."

MILLER will remain CEO at CENTERSTATE. Prior to this, he was Executive Producer for IHEARTMEDIA's WWHT and WBBS/SYRACUSE, and digital lead for their SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER and BINGHAMTON markets. MILLER was also program lead for WWHT, WKGS and WHEN from JANUARY 2020 until NOVEMBER 2020, when he was affected by the company's restructure.

« back to Net News