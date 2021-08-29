Kanye West: 'Donda' Done Deal (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

After three listening events, two at ATLANTA's MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM and one at CHICAGO's SOLDIER FIELD, KANYE WEST finally released his new album, 'Donda," named after his late mom, to streaming services on SUNDAY.

WEST's 10th studio album pays tribute to his late mother, who died in 2007 following complications from cosmetic surgery.

"Donda" was originally scheduled to come out in JULY 2020, but WEST continued working on the album through last summer.

The album includes 27 tracks, with guest appearances from JAY-Z, THE WEEKND, TRAVIS SCOTT, KID CUDI, LIL YACHTY, YOUNG THUG as well as current lightning rods for controversy, MARILYN MANSON and DABABY.

“Donda” arrives two years after YEEZY's gospel music album, "JESUS Is King."

While MANSON is listed as a co-writer on “Jail,” as well as “Jail Pt 2,” under his legal name BRIAN WARNER, according to SPOTIFY, DABABY’s verse on the latter song wasn’t initially cleared.

