Lee 'Scratch' Perry (Photo: Facebook)

LEE "SCRATCH' PERRY, the JAMAICAN dub legend born RAINFORD HUGH PERRY OD, passed away at NOEL HOLMES HOSPITAL in LUCEA, JAMAICA at the age of 85 on SUNDAY. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

JAMAICA's Prime Minister ANDREW HOLNESS tweeted a tribute to the renowned musician. "JAMAICA has undoubtedly lost the rhythm and soul of a prolific music icon who has inspired many.

'LEE 'SCRATCH' PERRY was truly one of the most creative figures to have come out of JAMAICA. His innovative nature led him to become one of the greatest remixing and studio effects gurus. His unique approach to recording meant that he was responsible for some of the greatest reggae songs, including 'Dreadlocks In Moonlight,' 'Curly Locks,' 'City Too Hot' and 'I Am A Mad Man.'"

PERRY, along with his band the UPSETTERS, helped spread reggae music globally, producing records by groups like the CONGOS and BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS, with groups like THE CLASH and BEASTIE BOYS crediting him as a major influence.

Born in KENDAL, JAMAICA in 1936, PERRY began working with producer CLEMENT COSXONE DODD in the '50s, selling records and later working at DODD’s recording facility, STUDIO ONE. He eventually started his own label, UPSETTER.

PERRY released his groundbreaking first single, “People Funny Boy” through the label, which highlighted his highly innovative production techniques. His early use of sampling and remixing formed the foundation of the dub genre, expanding it at his backyard home recording outfit, BLACK ARK STUDIOS. After a series of successful albums with his band the UPSETTERS and innumerable production credits, PERRY's musical blend of dub and electronics was popularized during the '80s through his work with BRITISH producer ADRIAN SHERWOOD.

PERRY received his lone GRAMMY in 2003 for "JAMAICAN E.T.," which won the award for Best Reggae Album.

On his 80th birthday five years ago, PERRY told THE GUARDIAN, “Music is magic. If you have good music you have good magic. If you have good magic you will be followed by good people.”

PERRY stayed active to the end, with four album releases alone in 2021, including 'LEE 'SCRATCH' PERRY's Guide To The Universe" and "No Bloody Friends" with RAL STON.

Other artists taking to social media to express their condolences were EL-P, FLYING LOTUS, TV ON THE RADIO's DAVE SITEK, MAD PROFESSOR, THE MOUNTAIN GOATS' JOHN DARNIELLE and more.

