Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Olivia 'good' Holds For 6th Week; Kid/Bieber Runner Up; The Weeknd Top 10; Lil Nas X/Harlow, Lizzo/Cardi Top 15; Maneskin, Olivia 'traitor' Top 20

* OLIVIA RODRIGO spends a 6th week at #1 with "good 4 u"

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER continue to surge and are in the runner up spot with "Stay," moving 5*-2* - up 1039 spins

* THE WEEKND's "Take By Breath" enters the top 10, rising 11*-10* and is up 1039 spins

* LIL NAS X & JACK HARLOW go top 15, climbing 16*-13* with "INDUSTRY BABY," and are +1140 spins

* LIZZO is top 15 in just her third week on the chart, surging 18*-15* with "Rumors," featuring CARDI B, up 1330 spins

* MANESKIN hit the top 20 with "Beggin," moving 22*-19* and +1295 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO enters the top 20, she has three songs in the top 20 now as "traitor," moves 21*-20* at +1027 spins

* SHAWN MENDES & TAINY surge 31*-22* with "Summer Of Love" at +2452 spins

* WIZKID has the top debut at 33* with "Essence," featuring TEMS - up 644 spins

* DOJA CAT debuts at 35* with "Need To Know," up 570 spins

* HALSEY scores new entry at 36* with "i am not a woman, i'm a god," with 1194 spins

Rhythmic: Doja Cat/The Weeknd #1; Khaled Runner Up; Megan Top 5; Lil Nas X/Harlow Top 10; Pop Smoke/Chris Brown Top 15

* DOJA CAT and THE WEEKND hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "You Right"

* DJ KHALED moves into the runner up spot, moving 3*-2* with "Every Chance I Get," featuring LIL BABY & LIL DURK

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is top 5 with "Th*t Sh*t," rising 6*-4* and is up 270 spins

* LIL NAS X and JACK HARLOW vault into the top 10, up 13*-8* with "INDUSTRY BABY," up 579 spins

* POP SMOKE hits the top 15 as "Woo Baby," featuring CHRIS BROWN, climbs 18*-12* and is +611 spins

* THE WEEKND goes top 20, up 21*-18* with "Take My Breath," up 320 spins

* LIZZO also enters the top 20 with with "Rumors," featuring CARDI B, climbing 24*-19* and is +614 spins

* NORMANI teams with CARDI B as well on "Wild Side," entering the top 20 with a 22*-20* jump at +140 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER leap 28*-22* with "Stay," up 365 spins

* BAS debuts at 36* with "The Jackie," featuring J. COLE and LIL TJAY

* LIL TECCA enters at 38* with "Repeat It," featuring GUNNA

* YUNG POODA debuts at 40* with "Forever Tippin"

Urban: Moneybagg Yo Holds #1; Wizkid/Tems Runner Up; Megan Top 3; BIA Top 5; Yung Bleu/Chris Brown Top 10

* MONEYBAGG YO holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Wockesha"

* WIZKID is now the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Essence," featuring TEMS, and is up 778 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes top 3 with "Thot Sh*t," climbing 5*-3* and +342 spins

* BIA also goes top 5 with "Whole Lotta Money," moving 6*-4* and is up 365 spins

* YUNG BLEU and CHRIS BROWN go top 10 with "Baddest," climbing 12*-10* and with a big gain of 587 spins

* FRENCH MONTANA enters the top 15 with "FMWGB," up 16*-14* and +161 spins

* NORMANI hits the top 15 as well with "Wild Side," featuring CARDI B, climbing 21*-15* and +416 spins

* POP SMOKE and CHRIS BROWN surge into the top 20, rising 22*-16* with "Woo Baby," and are up 448 spins

* Also going top 20 is "Gyalis" by CAPELLA GREY, up 23*-18* and +477 spins

* BLXST is the the other new entry to the top 20, surging 27*-20* with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA

* LIZZO has the top debut at 31* with "Rumors," featuring CARDI B, up 408 spins

* BAS debut at 35* with "The Jackie," featuring J. COLE and LIL TJAY

* 42 DUGG enters at 40* with "Maybach," featuring FUTURE

Hot AC: Sheeran Holds Top Spot; Olivia Now Has Two In Top 5; Marshmello/Jonas Top 10; The Weeknd, Kid Laroi/Bieber Top 15

* ED SHEERAN's "Bad Habits" spends a 3rd week at #1 and is +216 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO remains red hot, with two of the top five at Top 40 and now at Hot AC

* Her "good 4 u" is the runner up and +292 spins, while "deja vu" climbs 7*-5* and is +250 spins

* MARSHMELLO and JONAS BROTHERS go top 10, climbing 11*-7* with "Leave Before You Love Me," up 232 spins

* THE WEEKND surges into the top 15, up 16*-12* with "Take My Breath," and are up 399 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER are top 15, up 18*-13* with "Stay," and are +623 spins

* DUA LIPA is top 20 with "Love Again," rising 23*-18* and at +182 spins

* SHAWN MENDES and TAINY surge 33*-23* with "Summer Of Love," and are +671 spins

* ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA motor 31*-26* with "Cold Heart" and are +356 spins

* ALESSO & MARSHMELLO debut at 37* with "Chasing Stars," featuring JAMES BAY, up 273 spins

* BLEACHERS debut at 38* with "Stop Making This Hurt"

* SANTANA, ROB THOMAS, and AMERICAN AUTHORS debut at 39* with "Move," up 207 spins

Active Rock: Volbeat, Mammoth WVH Remain Top 2; Foo Fighters Top 3; Pretty Reckless Top 5; Pop Evil Top 10

* VOLBEAT hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Wait A Minute My Girl"

* MAMMOTH WVH remain the runner up with "Don't Back Down"

* FOO FIGHTERS are now top 3, climbing 5*-3* with "Making A Fire," at +85 spins

* PRETTY RECKLESS go top 5 at +113 with "Only Love Can Save Me Now," moving 6*-4* and are +128 spins

* POP EVIL have another top 10 hit with "Survivor," rising 13*-10* and are +101 spins

* FOZZY hits the top 15 with "Sane," up 17*-15*

* Two songs enter the top 20 led by the legendary IRON MAIDEN, moving 21*-19* with "The Writing On The Wall," up 56 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET leap 23*-20* with "Built My Nations" - up 156 spins

* HALESTORM jump 39*-22* with "Back From The Dead," up 374 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA score a big debut at 29* with "Alone Again," up 253 spins

* TRIVIUM have the other debut at 39* with "Feast Of Fire"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; Girl In Red Runner Up, Walk The Moon Top 15; Maneskin 'Beggin' Top 20

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hold the top spot with "Saturday," for a 2nd week

* GIRL IN RED is the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Serotonin," up 73 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS score a triple digit spincrease as "Wrecked" - up 9*-8* and is up 142 spins

* WILLOW's "transparentsoul," featuring TRAVIS BARKER, holds at 10*, but also scores a triple digit spin gain at +122 spins

* WALK THE MOON go top 15 with "Can You Handle My Love?," up 17*-15* and up 99 spins

* MANESKIN vault 30*-18* with "Beggin," up 431 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY vaults 36*-26* with "Papercuts," up 262 spins

* NESSA BARRETT has the top debut at 35* with "i hope ur miserable until ur dead," at +172 spins

* WOLF ALICE comes aboard at 36* with "Smile"

* LILHUDDY debuts at 39* with "Don't Freak Out"

Triple A: Mayer Holds Top Spot; Vance Joy Runner Up; Foos Top 3; Gang Of Youths Top 10

* JOHN MAYER holds the top spot with "Last Train Home"

* VANCE JOY is the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Missing Piece"

* FOO FIGHTERS are now top 3 with "Making A Fire," climbing 4*-3* at +75 spins

* GANG OF YOUTHS go top 10 as "the angel of 8th ave," rises 12*-8*

* BRANDI CARLILE goes top 15, rising 16*-13* with "Right On Time," and +43 spins

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF and the NIGHTSWEATS are back with a big debut at 17* with "Survivor" at +232 spins

* BILLY IDOL debuts at 26* with "Bitter Taste" at +70 spins

* HOLLY HUMBERSTONE enters at 29* with "The Walls Are Way Too Thin"

