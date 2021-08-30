Debuts September 9th

Writer/Producer/Director DOUG ELLIN (creator of "ENTOURAGE") is co-hosting a new podcast for PODCASTONE with rapper/actress BRE-Z. "HOLLYWOOD WAYZ," a guide to making it in LOS ANGELES, debuts SEPTEMBER 9th as a podcast and video series, recorded at the studios of "ENTOURAGE" co-star KEVIN CONNOLLY's ACTION PARK MEDIA.

ELLIN, who also hosts "VICTORY THE PODCAST" with "ENTOURAGE" actor KEVIN DILLON, said, "I wanted to find someone to partner with who had a completely different path and perspective than me. Someone with a unique story and voice, and I feel very fortunate to have found that in the super talented BRE-Z."

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY noted that while ELLIN and BRE-Z are disparate in age an backgrounds, "they have a natural chemistry and cadence in the studio. They bring the audience along for the ride, and I think it will be a podcast listeners will be interested in and will learn from."

« see more Net News