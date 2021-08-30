Serch (Photo: Twitter @MCSerch)

MC SERCH (3RD BASS) is hosting another podcast for his TIMELESS PODCAST COMPANY, this one about recovery. "BREAKING ANONYMITY" is co-hosted by music journalist KYLE EUSTICE and is set for a SEPTEMBER 29th debut.

Among the guests scheduled to appear on the show to discuss recovery stories are RUN-DMC's DARRYL MCDANIELS, HOUSE OF PAIN's DANNY BOY, MOBB DEEP's HAVOC, BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY's FLESH N BONE, and others.

SERCH hosts "SERCH SAYS" for his podcast production company, which also produces BIG DADDY KANE's "DID I EVER TELL YOU THE ONE ABOUT...."

