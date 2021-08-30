Q2 Results

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM's second quarter 2021 results saw the company's overall revenue jump 133% over last year's pandemic-stricken numbers to reach $36.2 million, with radio, up 160% year-over-year to $33.1 million, contributing most of that increase (and up from the same period in 2019 despite the lack of live event revenue), and television up 11% to $3.1 million. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was up 644% to $12.2 milion, with radio's share up 555% to $15.6 million. Operating income rose from a $500,000 loss in 2020 to a gain of $12.6 million.

"Our financial performance continues to improve with our radio revenues up an industry-leading 160%. Most significantly, radio revenues are exceeding our pre-pandemic 2019 levels, even with the exclusion of certain revenue categories associated with the rescheduling of our branded live events at venues which have not yet been fully cleared of their COVID-19 restrictions", said Chairman/CEO RAÚL ALARCÓN. "This clearly speaks to the underlying resiliency of our media assets and the Company's operational integrity in retaining its audience and optimizing ad demand as the overall market recovery continues to take shape.

"Our ratings performance in the largest Hispanic markets remains strong and our operating margins are again the highest in the radio sector. We are focused on harnessing the purchasing power and influence of the Latino consumer which, as the 2020 census has shown, have never been stronger. Today, we engage over 25 million Latinos weekly across our radio, television and digital platforms. We have the content, personnel, distribution and market position to emerge on the other side of the pandemic an even stronger competitor, as evidenced by these second quarter results and what we see taking place in the remainder of the year.

"Looking ahead, we are committed to driving accelerated growth in the second half of 2021 as we continue to build upon nearly four decades of success serving the nationwide Latino community and the growing advertiser base it has engendered."

