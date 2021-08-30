Nas (Photo: Escobar Cigars)

GRAMMY award-winning NAS is now a co-owner and equity partner of ESCOBAR CIGARS. Previously he was an active investor in his separate venture capital firm QUEENSBRIDGE VENTURE PARTNERS.

NAS, whose real name is NASIR JONES, will advise on marketing as the company revamps its e-commerce operations and packaging.

NAS said, “When the team at ESCOBAR CIGARS initially approached me, I was immediately drawn to the brand by the exceptional quality of their product. This partnership with ESCOBAR has been almost two years in the making and I am honored to be an equity partner with them.

"I am looking forward to growing this brand and to giving back to the local communities in NICARAGUA where our tobacco is grown, aged, and hand-rolled into a premium cigar."

In the past, other companies that NAS has invested in included ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC., COINBASE GLOBAL INC., DROPBOX INC. AND, LYFT INC. They are all now public companies.

