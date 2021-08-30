Stensland

AUDACY News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA has filled its open 10a-noon (ET) weekday slot with morning co-anchor DAWN STENSLAND, who will host the two hour local show beginning SEPTEMBER 7th. STENSLAND, the former anchor at crosstown CBS O&O KYW-TV (CBS 3) and FOX O&O WTXF-TV (FOX 29), will continue as morning news anchor alongside RICH ZEOLI 6-10a weekdays. Former WPHT intern MATT DESANTIS has rejoined the station as producer of STENSLAND's new show.

“We’re excited to grow DAWN’s role with the station with the launch of her new midday show, where she will speak with top local newsmakers for in-depth analysis of stories that affect the PHILADELPHIA region,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “DAWN’s show, along with an extra hour of RICH ZEOLI, and DOM GIORDANO’s new program time extends our local content to nine hours, which allows us to best serve our local listeners, while continuing to deliver some of the biggest names on the national stage.”

“I’m grateful to RICH ZEOLI and his ‘army’ of loyal listeners for believing in me since I joined the show six years ago,” said STENSLAND. “I am so proud to work with AUDACY and I’m also so thankful for their commitment to showcase a diverse collection of local voices as we engage with people across our region about the issues of the day and the news that impacts us here at home.”

