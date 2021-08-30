Coming Wednesday

JVC MEDIA Top 40 WECQ (Q92)/DESTIN-FT. WALTON BEACH, FL is flipping to Active Rock at noon (CT) on WEDNESDAY (9/1) as ROCK 92.1 -- THE GULF COAST ROCK ALTERNATIVE.

OM WOOFY RAMONE, who will host middays, said the station is "an alternative to what the market has had over the years.... We’re going to play a vast library of all this market’s favorite Rock and guitar-driven Alternative songs. At times, we’ll even throw in some regional and local music." He emphasized that the station will be "local -- focusing on events, charities, businesses, and organizations that benefit our community with people who live and work locally.”

JVC FLORIDA Dir. of Programming STEVIE DEMANN said that the station will have a "huge playlist... Basically, if you love it, we’re going to play it."

