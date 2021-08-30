Keller

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA’s 2022 BSM SUMMIT will honor former ESPN AUDIO SVP and ABC RADIO NETWORKS Pres. TRAUG KELLER with the annual JEFF SMULYAN Award honoring his contributions to the sports radio business.

KELLER, now EVP/COO of AMERICA MEDIA, said, “I am humbled for sure but thrilled to be receiving an award with the name of my good friend on it, JEFF SMULYAN. JEFF did what all too few leaders in business do, he took risk and action against all kinds of headwinds and the rest of us in the great business of Sports Audio were the beneficiaries of it. Thanks to BSM for this great honor and I look forward to seeing a bunch of old friends in MARCH!”

SMULYAN, EMMIS CEO and the award’s namesake, said that KELLER “has left an indelible imprint on not only sports radio, but on all of broadcasting through his remarkable career. I’m proud to call him my friend, but I’m just one of the legions of people who have loved every minute of their time with him. He’s a broadcaster’s broadcaster, but more than that he’s one of the best people I’ve ever known.”

Previous SMULYAN Award winners were KRAIG KITCHIN and DAN MASON. The award will be presented to KELLER at the 2022 SUMMIT in NEW YORK on MARCH 2-3.

