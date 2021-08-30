Tigerlily Signs With Smack/Kobalt (Photo: Molly Bouchon)

NASHVILLE-based SMACKSONGS and KOBALT have jointly signed TIGIRLILY, composed of sisters KENDRA and KRISTA SLAUBAUGH, to a worldwide publishing deal. After signing with SHANE McANALLY and JASON OWEN’s record label, MONUMENT RECORDS, in 2020, the band extended their relationship by joining McANALLY’s publishing company, SMACKSONGS.

"From the first time I saw TIGIRLILY play downtown, I’ve been a big fan. I am so excited SMACK gets to be a part of KENDRA and KRISTA’s songwriting journey,” said SMACK VP/Publishing LEE KRABEL. "We can’t wait to see what the future holds for them."

"KOBALT is excited to welcome KENDRA and KRISTA to the family and work alongside our incredible partners at SMACK on TIGIRLILY's songwriting and artistic journey,” said KOBALT GM/SVP, Creative STEPHANIE COX.

“We are so excited to find our publishing home with SMACK/KOBALT,” said KRISTA. “We felt like this fit was perfect for our vision as writers, artists and creatives.”

“Over the last year we have been working with SHANE McANALLY on the production/label side as well as working with several writers on the SMACK roster on the first project we released with MONUMENT RECORDS,” added Kendra. “SMACK feels like a family that truly believes in your vision, so we’re very thankful to be working with a team like theirs.”

« see more Net News