New

BEASLEY has flipped Oldies WCSX-HD2/DETROIT and two FM translators formerly airing the "DETROIT PRAiSE NETWORK" Gospel format, W228CJ/DETROIT and W256EA/ECORSE, MI (formerly W248CC), to Sports as "THE ROAR, MOTOR CITY SPORTS TALK."

The station is airing MICHIGAN SPORTS NETWORK's "X'S AND BRO'S WITH ANTHONY BELLINO" 6-10a (ET) weekdays; WOODWARD SPORTS NETWORK's "MORNING WOOD" (a/k/a "MORNING WOODWARD") 10a-12:30p and "BIG D ENERGY" with JOIQUE BELL, NEAL RUHL, and former RED WINGS player DARREN MCCARTY 12:30-3p; MICHIGAN SPORTS NETWORK's "THE HUGE SHOW" with BILL SIMONSON 3-6p; and SPORTSMAP RADIO programming the rest of the day.

« see more Net News