Debuts 10/6

SETH ROGEN's previously-announced podcast for SIRIUSXM's STITCHER and its EARWOLF comedy podcast network (NET NEWS 5/11) now has a name, launch date, and trailer.

"STORYTIME WITH SETH ROGEN," on which the actor will have guests share single stories about themselves, will debut on OCTOBER 6th. Guests will include ASHLEY RAY, AVA DUVERNAY, DAVID CROSBY, PAUL RUDD, PAUL SCHEER, QUINTA BRUNSON, STEVE MACDONALD, and YASSIR LESTER.

Hear the trailer here.

