-
Downloads Down 1% Week-To-Week, Down 12% Year-To-Year In Podtrac Weekly Podcast Data Release For August 21-29
August 30, 2021 at 9:18 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for AUGUST 21-29 showed downloads falling 1% from the previous week but remaining down 12% on a year-to-year basis.
As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from AUGUST 24, 2020 to AUGUST 29, 2021 was August 29, 2021 was -22% for Arts, -19% for Business, +3% for Comedy, -45% for Education, -29% for History, -14% for News, -12% for Science, -18% for Society & Culture, -11% for Sports, and +20% for True Crime.
Week-to-week growth in 2021 was +1% for Arts, +1% for Business, +2% for Comedy, +5% for Education, -7% for History, 0% for News, 0% for Science, -6% for Society & Culture, +4% for Sports, and -13% for True Crime.