Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for AUGUST 21-29 showed downloads falling 1% from the previous week but remaining down 12% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from AUGUST 24, 2020 to AUGUST 29, 2021 was August 29, 2021 was -22% for Arts, -19% for Business, +3% for Comedy, -45% for Education, -29% for History, -14% for News, -12% for Science, -18% for Society & Culture, -11% for Sports, and +20% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was +1% for Arts, +1% for Business, +2% for Comedy, +5% for Education, -7% for History, 0% for News, 0% for Science, -6% for Society & Culture, +4% for Sports, and -13% for True Crime.

« see more Net News