Rosen

AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO and WSSP-A (1250AM THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE Brand Manager/PD MITCH ROSEN has added duties as Dir./Operations at AUDACY's sports gambling BETQL NETWORK.

ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that in announcing the additional duties, AUDACY VP/Sports MATT VOLK said ROSEN has been "at the forefront" of the development of the BETQL NETWORK.

