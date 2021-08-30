-
WSCR (670 The Score)/Chicago-WSSP (1250AM The Fan)/Milwaukee's Mitch Rosen Adds Dir./Ops Duties For Audacy's BetQL Network
AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO and WSSP-A (1250AM THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE Brand Manager/PD MITCH ROSEN has added duties as Dir./Operations at AUDACY's sports gambling BETQL NETWORK.
ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that in announcing the additional duties, AUDACY VP/Sports MATT VOLK said ROSEN has been "at the forefront" of the development of the BETQL NETWORK.