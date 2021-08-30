Podcast Audience Stats

WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD's latest post at the syndicator's corporate blog uses data from EDISON RESEARCH's Share of Ear Study, NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH USA+, and its own annual Podcast Download to attempt to define the audience for podcasts.

In the post, BOUVARD deploys statistics from the three sources to define podcast audiences as "young, employed, educated, and upscale." Supporting that assertion, BOUVARD notes that podcast audiences' median age is 34, as opposed to AM/FM's 48 and network (ABC/NBC/CBS) television's 54, and that podcast listeners outindex the total U.S. population in several employment, education, and income categories.

Read the blog post here.

