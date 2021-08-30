Special Series

As ABC television's "THE VIEW" celebrates its 25th anniversary this season, the show is debuting a series-within-a-series of podcasts offering a behind-the-scenes look at the daytime panel show.

"BEHIND THE TABLE" will be distributed in "THE VIEW"'s regular podcast feed starting SEPTEMBER 14th. The special series will feature the show's current and former hosts and will post weekly.

