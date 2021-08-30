Williams

RCA has promoted EVP/Marketing CAROLYN WILLIAMS to EVP. The position is newly created and in her new role, WILLIAMS will oversee RCA's artist and label brand management and marketing operations. WILLIAMS will continue to lead RCA's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives.

As RCA EVP/Marketing, WILLIAMS was the marketing lead for RCA artists H.E.R., JAZMINE SULLIVAN, CHRIS BROWN, SZA, ALICIA KEYS, D'ANGELO, BROCKHAMPTON and CHILDISH GAMBINO.

