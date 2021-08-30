Hoback

STU-COMM Triple A WNRN/CHARLOTTESVILLE-RICHMOND, VA has announced AMBER HOBACK as its new MD and midday host starting SEPTEMBER 15th. Taking this job, HOBACK leaves her MD post at WTTS/Indianapolis after three years.

HOBACK said, "It's been my radio dream to work in public radio and I am thrilled not only to find a home at WNRN, but also to return to my home state of VIRGINIA.”

WNRN GM MARK KEEFE said, “"All of us at WNRN are thrilled to welcome AMBER to the family. With AMBER being a native VIRGINIAN, we're happy to have her back home and look forward to her talent, skills and voice reaching our members and listeners every day.”

HOBACK replaces LINDSEY GOLDIN who recently joined THE ORCHARD.

