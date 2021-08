Meany

RED APPLE MEDIA has promoted "THE BERNIE AND SID SHOW" Exec. Producer MATTHEW MEANY to APD. MEANY joined the station as a part-time board operator in 2014.

SVP/Programming DAVE LABROZZI said, “MATT’s hand in the impressive growth of the morning show ratings and his desire to grow make this appointment an ideal match for him and the station.”

