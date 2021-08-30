Local Issues

UNIVERSITY OF UTAH News-Talk KUER (NPR UTAH)/SALT LAKE CITY will debut a new podcast on local issues on SEPTEMBER 13th. "STATE STREET" is hosted by SONJA HUTSON and EMILY MEANS and will post new episodes on MONDAYS.

“There’s so much history and context behind the laws that get passed and who gets elected. It often gets lost in the shuffle of breaking news,” said HUTSON. “EMILY and I wanted to make a podcast that equips people with the information they need to understand why those decisions are being made. Our goal is to make the political conversation more accessible to people.”

“As politics reporters, SONJA and I are huge nerds who love talking about local and state issues,” said MEANS. “We want to share that enthusiasm and passion with everyone else. We want to be the cheese on the broccoli of being informed about UTAH politics.”

