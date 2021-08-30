9/11 Feature

GRACE BROADCAST SALES is offering a series of 30-second vignettes for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on AMERICA. GBS has produced 9/11 vignettes every year since 2002.

Co-owner ROD SCHWARTZ said, “We responded so magnificently in the weeks and months following 9/11 because we responded as Americans -- united and determined to help in any way we could. Sadly, today, we seem to experience increasing conflicts and divisiveness in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and now the withdrawal from AFGHANISTAN. It is our hope that the features we’re offering to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will serve to remind listeners of the true and historic greatness of our nation: love of freedom, cooperation, generosity, industry, innovation, sacrifice for the greater good, and simply doing the work required of a free people whom God has so richly blessed.”

The feature is available on a first-come, first-served, market exclusive basis. Find out more by clicking here.

