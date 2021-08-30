Rose

Longtime NEW YORK METS radio voice HOWIE ROSE, who has missed much of this season dealing with an undisclosed medical issue, tweeted TODAY (8/30) that after WEDNESDAY's game, he will take the rest of the season off and will be undergoing surgery later this week.

While the METS continue their turmoil-filled season and deal with the fallout from the "thumbs down" conflict between JAVIER BAEZ, with some of his teammates, and fans, WAYNE RANDAZZO will continue to fill in for ROSE as primary play-by-play voice on AUDACY News WCBS-A/NEW YORK.

Some of you may know that I’ve been dealing with a personal medical issue this season. In light of this I will require surgery later this week, so following Wednesday’s game I will have to put this season in the books. Looking forward to starting a new chapter next spring. ❤️ — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) August 30, 2021

