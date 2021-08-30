Hobson (Photo: Chris Hornbuckle)

BIG LOUD RECORDS welcomes DUANE HOBSON to its promotion team, where he takes the role of Dir./Southeast Promotion. HOBSON reports to SVP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, and will work as a pair with current Dir./Southeast Promotion SARAH HEADLEY, who recently took over the role from TYLER WAUGH when he was promoted to National Dir./Promotion last month (NET NEWS 7/22).

HOBSON, a NASHVILLE native, joins the BIG LOUD team with over two decades of experience, most recently as A&R Collaborative Mgr./Tour Mgr. at EDGE ARTIST MANAGEMENT. Other past roles include A&R with RCA RECORDS, SONY/BMG and SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, as well as A&R industry consultant duties with the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA's Music Business Department and KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY's JOEL A. KATZ Music and Entertainment Business program, as well as consulting for INTERCEPT MUSIC.

“It’s an honor to join a company that invests heavily in the individuals and in the culture that they have come to be known for,” said HOBSON. “I’m looking forward to being on the front lines daily in the Southeast representing this amazing artist roster with BIG LOUD RECORDS.”

“I’ve been waiting quite some time to have a spot on this team for DUANE," said BLYTHE. "He’s already beloved in our industry and we are honored that he chose BIG LOUD RECORDS as the home for his return. DUANE’s passion and positivity are abounding, and I know our radio friends in the Southeast are going to love him.”

