JPR MULTIMEDIA's JEREMY ROBINSON is expanding his horizons to television as he joins KDFW (FOX 4)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH’s “Good Day SATURDAY” show. He will join anchor TERRENCE FRIDAY to present the good news segment of the show known as "It's All Good" on SATURDAY mornings.

ROBINSON's radio show is heard in various markets around the country, including LKCM MEDIA GROUP Country KTFW (92.1 HANK FM)/FORT WORTH, TX, where he hosts evenings.

“I’m in the content business. Three decades ago, I was offering content to whoever would listen via my bedroom studio at home,” said ROBINSON. "Now I’m blessed enough to have people come to me for ... content, and that now includes television in my home market of DALLAS-FORT WORTH! Like my company's name suggests, I want to provide content across a multimedia platform, and this is just the beginning.”

