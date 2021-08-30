Chauvet

U.S. COPYRIGHT OFFICE Associate General Counsel ANNA CHAUVET has joined the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) as VP/Public Policy, reporting to EVP/Government Relations SHAWN DONILON.

“ANNA enjoys sterling credentials as an expert in copyright law, including deep knowledge of the music licensing regime,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “Broadcasters will benefit from her experience as the industry navigates a range of critical policy issues affecting radio and television. We are excited to welcome her to the NAB team.”

